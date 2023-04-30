Sunday, April 30, 2023
Police are investigating after shots were fired in Birmingham’s Hockley Close soon before 4 p.m. yesterday (April 29)

Firearms officers were dispatched promptly to the location, which has been cordoned off for forensic inspection.

Fast-track We performed CCTV investigations and, with the assistance of the police helicopter, detained seven individuals on suspicion of attempted murder.

They remain in jail and will be questioned as we piece together the details of the incident. Several vehicles have been seized and will be forensically examined.

Police recognise that this will have been upsetting for local residents, and we want to reassure them that we believe this was a targeted attack, and we have made arrests as soon as possible.

