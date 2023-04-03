Monday, April 3, 2023
Monday, April 3, 2023

Police are investigating an armed robbery at Rayleigh Amusements where hundreds of pounds in cash was stolen

A man entered the shop in Eastwood Road at around 8.40pm yesterday (Sunday 2 April) armed with a knife and threatened a member of staff.

He demanded money and made off with a three-figure sum of cash from the till.

The man has been described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build and wearing a grey tracksuit with a scarf wrapped around his head.

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage about this incident, then please get in contact with officers

Please quote the crime reference number 42/59571/23.

You can let them know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

