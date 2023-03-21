Police are investigating an “unexplained death” after a body was discovered in a burned-out caravan

Emergency services were called to the scene in Newent, Gloucestershire, where they discovered the vehicle on fire.

The grim find was discovered on Monday, in a burned-out caravan in Newent, Gloucestershire.

The body has yet to be identified, according to police.

They asked anyone with information to come forward and help with the investigation.

“Officers are on the scene of an incident that occurred last night in the Horsefair Lane area of Newent, Forest of Dean,” said a spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police.

“Police were called shortly after 10 p.m. with a report of a fire and “A caravan was discovered ablaze and one person was confirmed deceased. Formal identification has yet to occur, and the death is being investigated as unexplained.

“A police investigation is underway to determine what happened.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 101.

Those who want to remain anonymous can call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.