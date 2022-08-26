Throughout August, police are looking into the circumstances surrounding several suspicious fires in Dartford Heath.

There have been no arrests yet, but investigations are ongoing.

Between July 1 and August 22, 2022, the Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to 51 fires at Dartford Heath.

It is believed that 12 of these fires were deliberately started.

This statement was issued prior to another fire on Dartford Heath on Wednesday night, which is also believed to have been intentional, bringing the total to 52 fires, 13 of which were intentional.

The following are the dates and times of each incident:

9:04 p.m. on August 6

9:35 p.m. on August 7

At 7:15 a.m. on August 8,

At 6:19 p.m. on August 11,

9.10 p.m. and 9.53 p.m. on August 15

August 18 at 11.35 a.m., 4.30 p.m., and 9.28 p.m.

6.40 p.m. on August 20

August 22 at 3:42 p.m. and 9:50 p.m.

At 7:23 p.m. on August 23,

At 6:02 p.m. on August 24,

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service has asked the public to help reduce the risk of a grass fire by following the following safety advice:

• Avoid having bonfires during this time period.

• Responsible disposal of smoking materials, ensuring that they are fully stubbed out and cold before being discarded – consider using a portable ashtray when on the go.

• Keep grills on a flat, non-flammable surface, away from property and vegetation.

• If you see a grass fire, get to a safe place and call 911.

“Kent Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding several suspicious fires reported to have occurred on Dartford Heath in August,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“While no arrests have been made, officers are conducting investigations and coordinating with partner agencies to determine the circumstances surrounding these fires.”

“Crews attended 51 fires at Dartford Heath between 1 July 2022 and 22 August 2022,” a Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“It is believed that 12 of these incidents were started on purpose.”