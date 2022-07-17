Police in Stevenage are investigating a reported rape and are looking for witnesses and information.

The incident occurred in Broadwater Crescent around 11.30 p.m. yesterday (Thursday, July 14).

The victim, a 14-year-old girl, was walking down an alleyway near the Man In The Moon pub when an unknown male approached her and sexually assaulted her.

Specially trained officers are assisting the victim.

“I understand this will be extremely concerning to the local community, and I would like to reassure you that we are conducting extensive investigations in order to identify the offender,” Detective Inspector Michael Macbeth said.

The suspect was described as white, slim, and standing around 5ft 9ins tall. He was described as having short brown hair, stubble, and was dressed in grey Nike joggers, a black zipped up hoodie, and white Nike sneakers. Please contact us if you believe you saw someone matching that description in the area around the time specified. If you were driving in the area at the time of the incident and have a dash cam, please check it and contact us if you find anything that may be useful.” Alternatively, if you have any information, please contact the police department as soon as possible. Even something that appears to be minor or insignificant may be critical to our investigation.”

You can report information online at https://orlo.uk/ZD3Qj, via our online web chat at https://orlo.uk/OUqAj, or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/56457/22.

You can also remain completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or using their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can seek practical and emotional support from the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC). Face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and forensic medical examinations are all available through the centre. This service is available to all men, women, and children, regardless of how long ago the abuse occurred.