Police are issuing two CCTV images as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of fuel thefts

Avon & Somerset Police are investigating eight offences, all committed between Monday 20 March and Wednesday 29 March, in Bristol, Axbridge, Cheddar, Weston-super-Mare and Nailsea.

On each occasion, a man has driven onto petrol station forecourts, filled up a large container with fuel through an open car window, and driven off without paying.

It’s possible there may be more offences linked to this series and police enquiries are continuing.

Avon & Somerset Police have issued two images which they believe to be of the same man. He’s described as being slim and aged 35-45 years old. In one of the images, the man has dark hair on the back and sides and he’s bald on top, with a dark goatee beard, while in the second image, the man has a shaved head and no beard.

The cars involved in these offences were a silver Volvo V60 and a red Seat Leon.

If you recognise the person in the images, or have any other information which could help, contact Avon & Somerset Police on 101 with reference number 5223067450.