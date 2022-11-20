Monday, November 21, 2022
Police are keen to trace the men in the CCTV images as they believe they may be able to assist with their enquiries

Police are keen to trace the men in the CCTV images as they believe they may be able to assist with their enquiries

Detectives have released images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with a theft which occurred in the Lesmuir Drive area of Glasgow around 17.15 on Monday, 5 September.
The first man is described as white, in his early 40s, average height and of medium build, with short, greying hair. He was wearing a white shirt with a yellow high-visibility vest and black jacket on top, black trousers and dark trainers with a white sole. He also was wearing dark-rimmed glasses.
The second man is described as white, in his 30s, average height and of slim build with short, dark hair that was shaven at the sides and dark stubble. He was wearing a long-sleeved, dark-coloured top, blue jeans with faded knees and black trainers.
Detective Constable Claire Brand, from Drumchapel Police Station, said: “I would appeal to anyone who recognises the men in the images, or indeed is one of the men in the images, to please get in touch as it is important that we speak to them as part of our investigation.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 with incident number 2981 of 5 September 2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.”

