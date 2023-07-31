6
Officers from the Met Police are looking for 3-year-old Victory Abbey who has been seen leaving her church in the company of a female wearing a yellow headscarf, denim dress, and a green jacket. This photo was taken moments before last seen at around 2pm on Sunday Any sightings please call 999
