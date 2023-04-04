Police are looking for 53 year-old Malcolm Garrett who’s missing from Braintree

Malcolm was reported missing shortly before 10am today from the Thistley Green Road area.

He’s described as 6ft 3ins tall, slim, with short dark hear, and unshaven and wearing glasses.

He often wears jeans, trainers and a red coat with a hood which has fur around it.

Police believe he may be in the Harlow area.

Officers are worried about him and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.

If you’ve seen him, are with him, or have any information about where he is please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 300 of 4 April.