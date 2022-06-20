Richard is described as a white man about 6 feet tall with short grey hair on top that is balding. He was dressed in dark jeans, green trainers, and a beige long-sleeved t-shirt, and he had a white beard and moustache.

Officers are concerned about Richard’s safety because he may be showing early signs of dementia. He speaks English and French and is thought to be walking around the neighbourhood.

If you have seen Richard or have any information that could assist us in locating him, please contact Surrey Police as soon as possible, quoting PR/45220065489 via: Live chat: https://www.surrey.police.uk/

https://www.surrey.police.uk/…/tell-us-about-existing…/ is our online reporting tool.

dialling 101