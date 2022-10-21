Officers are said to be growing concerned about Francis Gunn, who was last seen around 2 p.m. yesterday.

The young girl was last seen in Thurrock, Essex, and is said to have ties to Kent.

Francis is described as being 5ft tall, slim, and with brown hair.

She was wearing black cycle shorts and a black sports top with white striped down the edge when she went missing.

Her hair was tied back and she wore grey trainers.

Anyone with information or who has seen Francis is asked to contact Essex Police immediately at 999 and reference incident 970 of October 20.