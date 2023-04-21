Police are looking for a man in connection with an alleged assault and rape that occurred in the early hours of this morning

At 1.43 a.m. today (April 21), officers were dispatched to allegations of an alleged assault and rape by an unknown individual in the Welling area.

Reaching out the Met Pollice they told UKNIP:

“Police were called at 01:43hrs on Friday, 21 April to reports of an alleged assault and rape by an unknown male in the Welling area,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Specialist officers are assisting the female victim.”

“There have been no arrests; further investigations into the location and circumstances are ongoing.”