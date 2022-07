Alan was last seen on Friday and is thought to have left his home in Partridge Gardens Waterlooville on July 2nd.

Alan is described as follows:

White

Slim

Hair colour: black

A scruffy beard.

He stands about 5’8″ tall and has black spacers in his ears.

If you have seen missing Alan from Waterlooville or have any information about his whereabouts, please call police at 999 immediately.