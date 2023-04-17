Police are looking for a missing teen Angel

Monday, April 17, 2023
by uknip247

Officers are appealing for information about Angel who was reported missing from #Barnet on 30th January 2023.

The 16-year-old has links to #Barnet and #Brent. Please call 101 quoting 23MIS003415.

