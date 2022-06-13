On Thursday, April 14, around 7.30 p.m., an accident occurred on the A33 southbound at the junction with Rose Kiln Lane.

A motorcyclist collided with traffic that was stopped at the junction’s traffic lights.

Following the collision, the motorcyclist, a man in his forties, died.

Officers are interested in speaking with the rider of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle who was seen interacting with the other motorcyclist moments before the incident and is believed to have had a good view of the collision.

“This is a tragic incident that resulted in the death of a man,” said detective constable Nigel Doyle of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Three Mile Cross.

“I am appealing to the person who was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle near the collision to contact Thames Valley Police by reporting online or calling 101, quoting reference 43220161464.”