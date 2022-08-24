Officers have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident, but they are urging witnesses to contact them because they may have vital information.

At around 10.40 p.m. on July 8, 2022, Kent Police were called to the junction of Perry Street and Wycliffe Row in Gravesend in response to a disturbance. A man is accused of using threatening behaviour and waving a weapon that resembled a meat cleaver.

A 53-year-old man from Gravesend was arrested the following morning on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. He was arrested and later released pending further investigation.

An investigation is ongoing, which has so far included a thorough review of CCTV in the surrounding area. Officers are now appealing to any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to come forward. They are particularly interested in hearing from four people who were drinking outside a nearby pub, including one who is said to have offered the suspect a cigarette.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police at 01474 366149 and reference 46/131606/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or use their website’s online form.