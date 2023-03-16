Thursday, March 16, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Police are looking for information to help them find Tegan Rees, who has been reported missing

Tegan, 13, was last seen at her home address in Newport at around 3.20pm on Wednesday, March 15, and officers are concerned for her well-being.
She was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur collar, black leggings, and white Nike trainers. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 101 or DM us with the reference 2300084177. Tegan is also encouraged to contact the Police to confirm that she is safe and well.

