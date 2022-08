Leigh, 37, was last seen walking along Northways in Stubbington before reaching Gosport Road around 4.30pm today (22 August).

He stands 6 feet tall, has light brown hair, and is dressed in blue jeans and a grey top.

Officers and Leigh’s family are concerned for his well-being and ask that anyone who has seen him contact them.

If you have seen Leigh or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 999 and reference 1603 of today’s date (22 August).