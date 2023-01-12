Thursday, January 12, 2023
Police are looking for Patricia Bussey, 89, who was reported missing from her home on Denison Road in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 12 January)
Patricia was described as white, 5ft 5in tall, stocky, and wearing a striped jumper and trousers. She might be wearing a coat as well.
Police and her family are extremely concerned for her safety, and we are requesting that anyone who has seen Patricia or knows where she is now call us at 999.

