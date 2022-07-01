An elderly man died after being struck by a driver who did not stop at the scene. The pensioner, believed to be in his 60s, died at the scene after colliding with a car this afternoon in Plumstead (Friday, July 1).

At around 2.40pm, emergency services, including an air ambulance that landed at a nearby primary school, rushed to the scene on Bannockburn Road after reports of a man being hit. Officers arrived on the scene and began CPR on the injured man, but he died at 3.40 p.m.

Police are looking for the vehicle and driver who failed to stop at the scene of the accident. Officers are eager to hear from witnesses who may have dash cam footage or residents who may have CCTV cameras that can assist them in locating the driver. The man’s next of kin have not yet been notified.

“We were called at 2.40pm today (Friday, July 1) to reports of a road traffic collision on Bannockburn Road, Plumstead,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said. We dispatched an ambulance crew and a paramedic in a response vehicle. We also sent out the London Air Ambulance. Sadly, despite our medics’ best efforts, a man died at the scene.”

If you can assist the Met’s inquiries, please call 101 and reference CAD 4209/01Jul. To remain completely anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or go to Crimestoppers-uk.org.