Police are looking for these men in connection with a June 3 burglary at a Co-op store in Shoreham.

At around 11.30 p.m., officers received a report of a break-in at the Ham Road Co-op.

Two men were seen entering the store with a crowbar, opening the doors, stealing cash, and fleeing on foot.



Anyone who recognises the men in the photos, saw anything suspicious around that time, or has relevant CCTV or doorbell footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 and referencing Operation Baseball.