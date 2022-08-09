At 11.25 a.m., a dark-colored Audi TT car failed to stop when police asked it to in Shottendane Road, #Margate.

Following a brief pursuit, this vehicle is said to have collided with a bus in Spitfire Way, Manston, around 11.30 a.m.

The car driver, a 23-year-old man from Margate, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The case will be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is standard procedure.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are looking for anyone who saw the vehicles on the road before the collision.

Anyone with information should contact 01622 798538 and reference SM/SC/89/22. You can also contact investigators via email at sciu.td@kent.police.uk.