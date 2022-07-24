Around 2.30am, emergency services were dispatched to Scotland Road in response to reports of a collision involving a taxi and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

The taxi driver pulled over and is assisting police with their investigations.

Road closures are in effect while emergency personnel respond to the incident, and police are asking drivers to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Police are looking for any witnesses, CCTV footage, or dash cam footage that can help with the investigation.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of a 19-year-old man who sadly lost his life following a collision earlier this morning,” said Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

We’ve started an investigation into his death, and his family has been notified. Our specially trained liaison officers are assisting them. “We are aware that there was a group of people in the area who may have witnessed the incident, and we urge them to please contact us as soon as possible.” I would also like to ask anyone who witnessed this incident or who owns a property in the area with CCTV to please contact us. Alternatively, if you were driving in the area, I ask that you check your dashcam footage for any footage of the incident and come forward as well.” Every piece of information is critical to our investigation into what happened.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam should contact SCIU at (0151) 777 5747 or SCIU@merseyside.police.uk. Alternatively, call the Merseyside Police Contact Centre at 0800 555 111 or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 22000531465.