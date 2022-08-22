The fire was reported to have started around 9.30 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Officers and Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene in Barfrestone Road, Barfrestone, and were able to extinguish the blaze.

The fire is being investigated as suspicious, and officers are asking anyone with information about it to call Kent Police at 01843 222289 and quote case number 46/158959/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or fill out an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.