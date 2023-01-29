Sunday, January 29, 2023
Police are looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run on Saturday

by uknip247

Police are looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run on Saturday.
At around 11.30pm, a black VW Polo collided with a pedestrian on Crogfryn Lane in Llanrhos, Llandudno.
Prior to the arrival of the police, the VW Polo fled the scene.
As a result, a 48-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated in a hospital.
Police are requesting that anyone who was in the Crogfryn Lane area at the time of the incident, or who has dash cam or CCTV footage, contact them.
A black VW Polo was also involved in an accident outside Llandudno Magistrates Court on Conway Road at 11.40pm.
Following the incident, four people have been arrested.
Any witnesses or anyone with information, including dash cam or CCTV footage, from this or an earlier collision on Crogfryn Lane are asked to contact police and quote incident number 23000083668.

