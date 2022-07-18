The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, near the Octagon Restaurant.

Before the two victims, both in their 30s, were assaulted, there is thought to have been a verbal altercation.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of ABH and released on bail pending further investigation.

It is believed that many members of the public were present in the area at the time of the attack. We need to hear from these people right away because they may have important information.

PC “This assault occurred in a busy area of Swindon where foot traffic is normally very high,” said Katey Baker. I’d like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault or who saw or heard anything suspicious in or around the area. We take such reports seriously, and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.”