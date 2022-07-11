Officers received reports of an injured man on Market Street in Kidsgrove shortly after 11.35 p.m.

West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics assessed him and transported him to hospital for treatment.

At this time, his injuries are thought to be severe.

A 45-year-old man from Newcastle-under-Lyme was arrested on suspicion of causing bodily harm without intent.

He remains in custody while the investigation is ongoing.

Police are currently investigating the events that led up to the incident and would like to speak with any witnesses or anyone with information.

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference incident 939 from July 9. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.