Officers responded around 7 p.m. on Thursday to a report of a collision between a Suzuki GSX motorcycle and a silver Toyota Rav4 on the A272 at Easebourne, between Midhurst and Petworth (July 7).

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the motorcycle’s rider, a 43-year-old man, died on the scene. His next of kin have been notified, and they are receiving assistance from specially trained officers.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured any relevant dashcam footage to contact them by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or calling 101 and quoting Operation Anniston.