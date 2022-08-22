At around 1.30pm on Saturday, August 13, members of the public noticed the man acting inappropriately.

They challenged him, and he identified himself as ‘Jamal.’ He also stated that he was 24 years old. He then bolted from the scene, heading for the Palace Pier.

The man was described as being in his twenties, dressed in a white t-shirt, black shorts, and carrying a black rucksack.

Officers arrived and searched the area, but he was not found.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to report it online or by calling 101 and referencing serial 656 of 13/08.