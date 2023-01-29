Police are looking for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the A31 last night.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to the incident on the A31 Petersfield Road in Chilcomb, which involved a red Yamaha motorbike and a blue Toyota Yaris.

Despite the best efforts of emergency personnel, the motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man from Alresford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers.

Officers investigating the specifics of the collision are eager to speak with anyone who may be able to assist with their investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote the reference 44230038270, or they can submit it online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/…/provide-more…/.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111 anonymously.