Sunday, January 29, 2023
Sunday, January 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Are Looking For Witnesses After A Motorcyclist Was Killed In A Crash On The A31 Last Night
Home BREAKING Police are looking for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the A31

Police are looking for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the A31

by uknip247

Police are looking for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the A31 last night.
Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to the incident on the A31 Petersfield Road in Chilcomb, which involved a red Yamaha motorbike and a blue Toyota Yaris.
Despite the best efforts of emergency personnel, the motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man from Alresford, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers.
Officers investigating the specifics of the collision are eager to speak with anyone who may be able to assist with their investigations.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote the reference 44230038270, or they can submit it online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/…/provide-more…/.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111 anonymously.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers on patrol in Mitcham seized a stolen jaguar, which contained five...

Police hunt driver after East London collision

Can you help police find wanted man Tyson Price

Travel to the United States has been advised against after Tyre Nichols...

Following an incident involving small boats in the English Channel, a search...

Police are looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run on Saturday

A father and son were sentenced to 48 years in prison after...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire...

Emergency services called a wooded area in Sidcup

Four people injured, including at least one female, in a serious incident...

Two police officers have been recognised for their efforts in saving a...

After sending sexual messages to a woman and boasting about appearing on...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More