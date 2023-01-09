Monday, January 9, 2023
Monday, January 9, 2023

Police Are Looking For Witnesses After A Stabbing On New Year’s Eve In Worthing
Police are looking for witnesses after a stabbing on New Year’s Eve in Worthing

by @uknip247

Just after 3.10pm, a report was received that a man had been attacked while sitting on Marine Parade near The Dome Cinema.
As he attempted to defend himself, the victim sustained hand injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Initial investigations have already been completed, and there are indications that the parties involved are acquainted.
Members of the public are said to have rushed to the victim’s aid, and we want to speak with anyone who has information or footage from the time of the attack.
Reports can be made online or by calling 101 and referencing serial 697 of 31/12.
Alternatively, anonymous information can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers online at https://orlo.uk/Kyvdm or by phone at 0800 555 111.

