At around 2.50pm, the PCSO was walking through Old Church Path after leaving Elmbridge Police Station when she was approached by a young man and stabbed in the arm. She was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

The boy is described as white, 14-15 years old, and slim. He was dressed in black trousers, black shoes, a black hooded top, and a surgical face mask. He is believed to have fled the scene down Esher Park Avenue.

A short time later, two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy were arrested in Claygate on suspicion of attempted murder; they remain in custody.

“We do not believe this is a terror-related incident, but we do believe this was a targeted attack because the PCSO was wearing parts of her uniform at the time,” said Detective Inspector Gareth Hicks, who is investigating the incident.

“We’d like to speak with anyone who saw someone matching the suspect’s description or saw three young men on a moped in the Esher and Claygate areas between 1.30 and 3.50pm this afternoon.”

“I would encourage anyone who may have witnessed something, no matter how minor, to contact us as soon as possible.”

If you witnessed the incident or have CCTV or dashcam footage from the scene, please contact Police on 101 quoting P22128991.

If you prefer not to leave your name, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.