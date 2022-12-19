Police are looking for witnesses after being called to a collision after reports of a van driving on the wrong side of the A3.

Officers have released images from the incident, which show extensive damage to two cars and a van as a result of the collision on the road near Guildford.

Surrey Police’s roads policing team said they were called to the incident at 2am after receiving reports of the van driving north on the southbound carriageway. The vehicle’s driver collided with the two cars, but despite the terrifying crash, no one was seriously injured.

“This morning at 2am (18/12/22) police received reports of a van being driven north on the southbound carriageway of the A3 between Thursley and Guildford and that the driver of the van had collided with cars on the Guildford section of the A3,” police said.

“Officers arrived shortly after and discovered the van and two cars heavily damaged. Thankfully all parties involved escaped with relatively minor injuries. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while two others went with family.

“Sgt Dan Ayrton of Surrey Police is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicles involved being driven in the lead-up to the collision, or anyone who has any dash cam/CCTV footage that they believe may help his investigation, to contact Surrey Police.”

One member of the public responded to the tweet by asking police if the van driver was still at the scene when they arrived. In response police said their investigation was still ongoing but that “a person has been assisting us with our enquiries”.

Those with information can contact police via direct message on social media or by calling 101. They can also contact the police by using the reference number 45220136600 on the police website.