At around 5.20 p.m., the incident occurred outside amusements and a crazy golf complex at the Clarence Pier on Clarence Esplanade.

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly chased by three teenagers, who then assaulted him, leaving him with a suspected broken nose and other minor facial injuries.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the assault. Did you happen to notice what happened?

Officers are also aware of footage circulating on social media; officers would prefer that this not be widely shared and instead be reported directly to the police.

A 15-year-old Southsea boy, a 16-year-old Portsmouth boy, and a 17-year-old Southsea boy were all arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and violent disorder.

They were all released on conditional bail until Wednesday, July 13th.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 and reference crime number 44220237875.

Our dedicated policing response to the busy summer months along the seafront, city parks, and Southsea Common is Operation Nautical.

Police have been collaborating with a number of city partners to increase patrols in areas where there is a higher risk of anti-social behaviour as the weather warms.

If you have any concerns, please approach any patrolling officers or call the police on 101.