The fatal collision which involved a Suzuki motorcycle, a Ford, and a Honda, happened on the A32 in East Tisted around 6.30 p.m. yesterday (15 June).

Emergency services, including Southampton Central Ambulance Service, were called to the area, and the surrounding road was stopped while we dealt with the situation.

As a result of his injuries, the motorcyclist, a 27-year-old male from Aldershot, was regrettably pronounced dead at the spot.

Officers have informed his family and are assisting them at this time.

The A32 at East Tisted was closed in both directions overnight to allow for preliminary investigations, and it reopened just after 8.30 a.m. this morning (16 June).

Sergeant Chris Thompson stated, “We are currently conducting preliminary inquiries to determine the exact circumstances that resulted in the unfortunate loss of a young man’s life.”

“We are especially interested in speaking with anyone who was in the neighbourhood at the time and witnessed the occurrence.” Similarly, we’d like to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage of the moments leading up to or right before the crash.

“If you have any information on this occurrence, no matter how minor or trivial you believe it is, please contact us as soon as possible as it may benefit our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact the police by going online or calling 101 and referencing 44220237970 or Operation Cab.