Officers were dispatched to a road traffic collision involving a grey Ford Focus and a female pedestrian in Church Road, Alphington, at around 8.45 a.m. on Friday, August 26.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The car’s driver was unharmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team responded. The road was reopened around 3.35pm after a forensic investigation was completed.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could assist police with their investigations, please contact them via our website here or by calling 101 and quoting log 0174 of August 26th.