On Friday, just before 10.30 p.m., police were called to a report of an injured person outside an address on Quinney Crescent in the Moss Side neighbourhood of the city.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a wound caused by the discharge of a firearm.

Her physical injuries are believed to be minor, and officers are assisting her and her family as she recovers in the hospital.

Longsight CID detectives are investigating the incident and believe that a passing vehicle fired a single shot at a crowd outside the address where a party was being held.

It is not believed that the girl was the intended target, but investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident.

There have been no arrests.

“My thoughts are with the victim, whose physical injuries are thankfully not serious and she is able to talk to our officers in hospital, but that does not diminish what could’ve happened here as incidents of this nature are always reckless, serious, and risk lives being lost,” said Chief Superintendent Robert Cousen, commander of our City of Manchester division.

We’re doing everything we can to figure out what happened and make sure whoever is to blame is apprehended and brought to justice.”

This includes extensive investigative work on Quinney Crescent and the surrounding area that began overnight and continues today, as well as extensive work beyond the scene to move this investigation forward as quickly as possible.

I thank the local community for their patience and cooperation while this investigation is underway, and I encourage anyone with information to contact us, as we know there was a party last night that we are confident will provide us with a number of potential witnesses to what happened.”

Anyone with information should contact police online using the LiveChat feature on the Greater Manchester Police website, or call 0161 856 4382 and reference incident 3388 of 29/07/2022.

Details can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.