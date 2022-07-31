At 1.20 a.m. this morning, emergency services were called to Hylton Road in Sunderland in response to a report of a collision involving a car and a bicycle.

The cyclist, a man in his forties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been notified and are receiving assistance from specialist family liaison officers.

The suspect vehicle, a snapper rocks blue-colored BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, had already fled the scene.

The police believe the vehicle had passengers.

“We’d encourage the driver or any occupants to make themselves known and hand themselves in to their nearest police station as soon as possible,” Northumbria Police said in a statement.

We’re also asking anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the Hylton Road area at the time and may have dashcam footage of a blue BMW to contact us.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you believe it is, could be critical in providing the man’s family with the answers they deserve.”

You can contact us through our website’s ‘Tell Us Something’ page or by calling 101 and quoting log NP-20220731-0108. You can also email 541@northumbria.police.uk.”