Sunday, March 26, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are looking into an assault in Newark that has left a man in critical condition in the hospital

Police are looking into an assault in Newark that has left a man in critical condition in the hospital

by uknip247
Police Are Looking Into An Assault In Newark That Has Left A Man In Critical Condition In The Hospital

The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 26 in Middle Gate.

Two men were on their way to another pub after a night out when they were attacked by three men.

A 39-year-old man was knocked out and taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, where he is still in critical condition. His brother sustained minor injuries.

Police are now asking witnesses to come forward in order to help them find the three men responsible. They’ve been described as white males in their late twenties.

“This was an unprovoked attack on two brothers enjoying a night out in Newark with their friends,” said Detective Inspector Pam Dowson, who is investigating the incident.

“The pair had visited several pubs earlier in the evening and were on their way back to The Duck when the incident occurred.”

“The attack has left one of the men in critical condition in the hospital, which obviously has a huge impact on his family.”

We are determined to apprehend those responsible and have already begun a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV work.”

“We’d love to hear from any members of the public who were in the Middle Gate area around the time of the attack and either saw what happened or have any information that could help us apprehend those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference incident number 0041 of March 26th, 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Energy giant Ovo has launched its first deal for customers cheaper than the government’s cap on household bills

Residents in the area of Darnley Road and Hawthorn Road #Rochester are asked to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke from a...

A 15-year-old male has been charged with murder in connection to the stabbing of an 18-year-old named Owen Dunn in Swindon

Police in Bolton, Greater Manchester have seized 2,800 suspected illegal vapes with an estimated value of £20,000 after three medical incidents at a local...

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Barnet have charged a man with murder

A new scheme is set to be launched to improve the safety of women who feel harassed or receive unwanted attention in gyms

A man will appear in court to answer charges of causing death by dangerous driving following the death of four people following a collision...

Police are appealing for information on Christopher Stead, who is wanted on recall to prison

Police investigating a shop theft have released images of two people they’d like to speak to

Police are concerned for the welfare of Alfie, aged 14, who has been reported missing in Hailsham

Officers are looking to speak with to him in connection to a robbery in Lee-on-Solent last month

Detectives investigating a disturbance in Ramsgate have charged four men

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More