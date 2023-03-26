Police are looking into an assault in Newark that has left a man in critical condition in the hospital

The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 26 in Middle Gate.

Two men were on their way to another pub after a night out when they were attacked by three men.

A 39-year-old man was knocked out and taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, where he is still in critical condition. His brother sustained minor injuries.

Police are now asking witnesses to come forward in order to help them find the three men responsible. They’ve been described as white males in their late twenties.

“This was an unprovoked attack on two brothers enjoying a night out in Newark with their friends,” said Detective Inspector Pam Dowson, who is investigating the incident.

“The pair had visited several pubs earlier in the evening and were on their way back to The Duck when the incident occurred.”

“The attack has left one of the men in critical condition in the hospital, which obviously has a huge impact on his family.”

We are determined to apprehend those responsible and have already begun a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV work.”

“We’d love to hear from any members of the public who were in the Middle Gate area around the time of the attack and either saw what happened or have any information that could help us apprehend those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference incident number 0041 of March 26th, 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.