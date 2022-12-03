Police are looking to identify a man after a stabbing in Lewisham

At 12.10 p.m. on October 28, emergency services were dispatched to Parkside Avenue in response to reports of a fight and an injured man.

The injured man was discovered to have fled the scene in a car.

The vehicle came to a halt on Lewisham High Road, where a passing paramedic was flagged down.

His condition was later determined to be neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Following the incident, police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to find.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this man running in the direction of Parkside Square,” Detective Constable Victor Iyalla said.

“The attack occurred in broad daylight, and the victim was critically injured and hospitalised for some time.”

“Violence on our streets is not acceptable.” If you have any information that could assist us in identifying this man, please contact us right away.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident, has video or information, should call 101 and reference 3137/28OCT.