Saturday, December 3, 2022
Saturday, December 3, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are looking to identify a man after a stabbing in Lewisham

Police are looking to identify a man after a stabbing in Lewisham

by @uknip247

 

At 12.10 p.m. on October 28, emergency services were dispatched to Parkside Avenue in response to reports of a fight and an injured man.

The injured man was discovered to have fled the scene in a car.

The vehicle came to a halt on Lewisham High Road, where a passing paramedic was flagged down.

His condition was later determined to be neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Following the incident, police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to find.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this man running in the direction of Parkside Square,” Detective Constable Victor Iyalla said.

“The attack occurred in broad daylight, and the victim was critically injured and hospitalised for some time.”

“Violence on our streets is not acceptable.” If you have any information that could assist us in identifying this man, please contact us right away.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident, has video or information, should call 101 and reference 3137/28OCT.

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating the murders of two 16-year-olds in south London have charged...

A leading expert believes that less mixing between children as a result...

The United States has unveiled its latest high-tech strategic bomber – the...

If you follow Stacey Solomon on social media, you’ll already know that...

Officers are issuing an image of a man they want speak to...

A man has appeared in court charged over an incident where an...

Charlene Ripley is wanted in connection with a recall to prison

Emergency services called to a person trapped under a train at London...

Police release CCTV images after coach driver attacked

A man In his 20’s was taken to hospital after the shooting...

A man arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Ipswich...

Officers investigating the rape of a woman in Manchester have released a...