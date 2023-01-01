Police are looking to identify this man after a salon was broken into

The hairdressers in Carolgate, Retford, was burgled at around 1.50am on Boxing Day.

Multiple items were stolen from inside after the offender forced open a locked side door.

The burglar then fled the scene with the items, with the salon owner making the discovery later that morning.

An investigation has since been launched into the incident, with police now releasing an image of someone they’d like to speak to.

PC Carl Forman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This burglary took place in the early hours of the morning after a day in which people will have been celebrating the festivities.

“Finding out your property has been burgled is a deeply upsetting experience that can also have wider implications to people’s livelihoods.

“It should go without saying but this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.

“We’d ask that anyone who recognises the man in this picture gets in touch, as we believe he may have information that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident 199 of 26 December 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”