Sunday, January 1, 2023
Sunday, January 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Are Looking To Identify This Man After A Salon Was Broken Into
Home BREAKING Police are looking to identify this man after a salon was broken into

Police are looking to identify this man after a salon was broken into

by @uknip247

 

The hairdressers in Carolgate, Retford, was burgled at around 1.50am on Boxing Day.

Multiple items were stolen from inside after the offender forced open a locked side door.

The burglar then fled the scene with the items, with the salon owner making the discovery later that morning.

An investigation has since been launched into the incident, with police now releasing an image of someone they’d like to speak to.

PC Carl Forman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This burglary took place in the early hours of the morning after a day in which people will have been celebrating the festivities.

“Finding out your property has been burgled is a deeply upsetting experience that can also have wider implications to people’s livelihoods.

“It should go without saying but this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.

“We’d ask that anyone who recognises the man in this picture gets in touch, as we believe he may have information that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident 199 of 26 December 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

RELATED ARTICLES

A response cop has lifted the lid on the “many challenges” of...

A murder investigation is under way after a woman was found dead...

Just moments into 2023 the stabbings spree continues

London welcomed in 2023 in safety and security thanks to the efforts...

Thousands flocked to Times Square to watch the ball drop for the...

Machete Attack on Cops Near Times Square Investigated as Possible Terror Incident...

TfL has confirmed that, unlike in pre-pandemic years, public transportation will not...

Investigation launched after blaze at a industrial unit in Pevensey

Two people have been charged with murder and affray after footballer Cody...

The third person arrested in connection with the death of Elle Edwards,...

Information is sought to help find a 15-year-old girl missing from #PaddockWood

A burglar who held a pillow over the face of an elderly...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"