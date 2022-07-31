Officers are extremely concerned for Philip’s safety after he was last seen leaving the Unicorn Hotel on Market Place in Ripon shortly after 11 p.m.

He stands about 5’6″ tall and has a bald head and a short, grey goatee beard. He’s dressed in khaki cargo pants, a light green/beige t-shirt with a black image on the front, brown leather shoes, and a jumper (or possibly fleece) tied around his shoulders.

He was seen leaving the hotel and turning left into Duck Hill and Kirkgate.

Call 999 if you see Philip right away, or 101 if you have any other information that can help find him.

Ref: 12220133569