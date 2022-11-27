Sunday, November 27, 2022
Sunday, November 27, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Are Pleased To Say The Incident At The Bury Court Block Of Flats In Bedford Has Now Come To A Safe Conclusion
Home BREAKING Police are pleased to say the incident at the Bury Court block of flats in Bedford has now come to a safe conclusion

Police are pleased to say the incident at the Bury Court block of flats in Bedford has now come to a safe conclusion

by @uknip247
A second man inside the flat handed himself into the police shortly before 6pm and was arrested.
This followed another man handing himself into officers earlier today.
No one else was identified in the flat and no one suffered any injuries.
Detective Chief Superintendent Dee Perkins said: “This has already been a long and challenging operation and alongside our partners, our officers and staff will continue their hard work as we now enter the recovery phase.
“Any incident involving firearms is deeply concerning and our detectives are thoroughly investigating what happened.
“Finally, I would like to thank the other residents of Bury Court and the wider community for their ongoing support, patience and resilience.
“I know these events will have undoubtedly caused some distress in the local community and I would urge people to reach out to the appropriate agencies for support.
“There will also be a visible police presence in the area for the days ahead to provide reassurance so I would urge people with any information or concerns to make contact with us.

RELATED ARTICLES

A person has been hit by a train in West London

Met Police officer escapes serious injury after collision with a Toyota Yaris

Armed standoff with Police in a flat continues as surrounding properties are...

The family of a child killed in a collision in Crawley on...

A man in his 20s has died following a single vehicle road...

Man arrested for drink and death by dangerous driving after a woman...

A young man is seen in the first picture smiling while enjoying...

Long delays on the M2 motorway in Kent after second serious crash...

Dashcam footage captured a dangerous driver’s disregard for the law and public...

Police snared a drug dealer and recovered bags of cocaine and weapons...

Detectives have charged five men after a man was injured following a...

Police have identified the two teenage boys who were killed by stabbings...