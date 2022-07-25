Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a blaze in a hedgerow off Shirehall Road in Hawley, Dartford, which had spread to a nearby corn field

Five fire engines and a fogging unit responded, and crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further.

There were no reported injuries.

Kent Police were also called because it is suspected that the fire was started on purpose.

Deliberate fires not only endanger lives, but they also divert firefighters away from other emergencies. If you suspect arson, please contact FireStoppers at 0800 169 5558 or report it online.

Officers believe there were potential witnesses in the toilets or nearby when the incident occurred after reviewing CCTV images.