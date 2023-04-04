Police are questioning a suspect after a man was attacked and needed medical treatment for a serious slash wound to his arm

It’s believed the 40-year-old victim was assaulted near The Bridgeway Centre in The Meadows before making his way to hospital.

His injuries are not currently thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack which happened between 8pm and 8.30pm on Sunday (2 April 2023).

Officers are pursuing several lines of inquiry, including checking CCTV footage, and arrested a suspect during the early hours of today in the St Ann’s area (Tuesday 4 April 2023).

A 19-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Detective Sergeant Alan Prentice, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault which resulted in the victim needing hospital treatment for a serious wound to his arm.

“Violence of this nature will not be tolerated on our streets, and we will always act swiftly and robustly to investigate reports.

“While we have now arrested a suspect in connection with this incident our inquiries are continuing.

“I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or who may have recorded CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist us with our investigation, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 680 of 2 April 2023, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.