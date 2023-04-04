Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are questioning a suspect after a man was attacked and needed medical treatment for a serious slash wound to his arm

Police are questioning a suspect after a man was attacked and needed medical treatment for a serious slash wound to his arm

by uknip247

It’s believed the 40-year-old victim was assaulted near The Bridgeway Centre in The Meadows before making his way to hospital.

His injuries are not currently thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack which happened between 8pm and 8.30pm on Sunday (2 April 2023).

Officers are pursuing several lines of inquiry, including checking CCTV footage, and arrested a suspect during the early hours of today in the St Ann’s area (Tuesday 4 April 2023).

A 19-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Detective Sergeant Alan Prentice, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault which resulted in the victim needing hospital treatment for a serious wound to his arm.

“Violence of this nature will not be tolerated on our streets, and we will always act swiftly and robustly to investigate reports.

“While we have now arrested a suspect in connection with this incident our inquiries are continuing.

“I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or who may have recorded CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist us with our investigation, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 680 of 2 April 2023, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The tragic incident at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, in January, in which a six-year-old student shot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, has...

More funding for farmers as new blueprint for water announced

Two men have been arrested after police stopped a stolen car driving at speed and recovered a gun

A former Metropolitan police officer has been found guilty of raping a woman

Detectives investigating a hairdresser who sexually assaulted two students are appealing for anyone who believes they may have been victim to similar offences to...

Residents near Long Road in Canvey Island may notice an increased police presence in the area following a robbery

UK charges up ties with Western Australia in new critical minerals pledge

Government sets out next steps to support social care

Cumbrian firm cements its future with £2.6 million Sellafield win

Two Just Stop Oil protesters havebeen found guilty of causing a public nuisance after scaling a bridge on the Dartford Crossing, causing gridlock

A restaurant in south London is on fire, and about 70 firefighters are battling it

Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery of a 12-year-old boy in an alleyway in Trowbridge, leaving him with a serious facial injury

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More