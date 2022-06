Luca, 16, was last seen on Monday, May 23, and is believed to be in the #Dagenham area of #London.

He stands about 5ft 8in tall and has collar-length black hair.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about his well-being.

Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Luca now or have seen him in the last few moments if you have seen him since he was reported missing or if you have information about where he has been.