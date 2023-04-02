Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023

Police are re-appealing to the public to help find a man from Gorton who has been missing for over a week

Officers have today (Sunday 2 April 2023) released the last-known image of Keano Byrne (14/03/1997), who was last seen in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 26 March 2023, leaving Northumberland Road in Stockport and walking towards Reddish Vale.

Last known sighting of Keano Byrne

There have been no reported sightings of him since.

Keano is described as being a white male, 5ft 8, of slim build with a medium-length ginger beard. He was last seen wearing a black Hugo Boss t-shirt with a red and white collar and a red Hugo Boss jumper with black st4ripes running shoulder to cuff, with the Hugo Boss logo repeated in the stripe.

He was also wearing a black bubble coat and black, Nike trainers.

Officers and Keano’s family are becoming increasingly worried about him and just want to know that he is safe and well.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand said: “We are asking for anyone who is in or around the Reddish Vale area to keep their eyes open for Keano.

“We know that there is a lot of foot fall in this area, particularly with fishermen around the River Mersey and fishing ponds and we would be grateful for their help.

“It is extremely out of character for Keano to go this long without contacting his family. If you or anyone can help locate him, we urge you to contact us via 101 quoting log number 000762 -270323.

“Information can also be passed anonymously through the independent charity – Crimestoppers – on 0800 555 111.”

Keano Byrne

