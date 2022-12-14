Home BREAKING Police are reissuing an appeal for help in finding the missing person Phillip Clayton Police are reissuing an appeal for help in finding the missing person Phillip Clayton by @uknip247 December 14, 2022 December 14, 2022 Phillip, 55, was last seen on November 1 in the Salisbury area, but he is known to have links to other parts of Wiltshire. Officers initially posted an appeal to find Phillip on November 19 and they remain concerned for his welfare. If you know of his whereabouts or have any information, please contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting reference 54220118441. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Officers carrying out searches to locate a missing woman in Bournemouth are... Clarke allegedly attempted to steal over £1000 worth of goods from Boots Rooke’s coercive and controlling behaviour against the victim began in August 2020... Police launch manhunt to find wanted 45-year-old Brian Murray Tributes are being paid to a loving Mum and friend who was... Officers in Basingstoke have continued their efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour linked... Police probe after schoolgirl is punched by a man a pushbike on... A former professional footballer was sentenced to prison after stabbing a rival... The reality of Driver-Only Operation A man has been found guilty of the murder of a 17-year-old... Officers searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Bournemouth are appealing for... A suspected drug dealer has been arrested after Sevenoaks officers stopped him for speeding...