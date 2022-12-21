Police are releasing footage of a male they would like to speak to following a stabbing in Crawley

Officers were made aware of a man attending Crawley Hospital on the night of Wednesday, December 7, with a stab wound to the chest. He was subsequently taken to St George’s Hospital in London for further treatment. He has since been discharged.

Initial enquiries indicated the victim was assaulted near the Hollywood Bowl in Crawley Leisure Park around 8pm that evening. The suspect then made off in the direction of The Boulevard.

CCTV footage obtained from the Hollywood Bowl (above) shows a white male, of around 5’ 9” and of medium build, wearing a face mask and dark clothing. Officers are eager to identify this person as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who knows this male, has any relevant information footage from the area at the time of the stabbing is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101 quoting serial 1176 of 07/12.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, either online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, or by calling 0800 555 111.