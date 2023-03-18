Saturday, March 18, 2023
Police are releasing images of a man they would like to identify and speak to following an attempted robbery at a bank in Edmonton

At approximately 1.20pm on Tuesday, 7 February, a man walked into the bank on Fore Street, N18. He approached a cashier and demanded cash; when he was refused he made threats to staff before walking out empty-handed.

No one was hurt during the incident and no weapon was seen or used.

Anyone who recognises the man in the pictures, or who has information that could assist the investigation, is asked to call police on 0208 247 7948 or 101 quoting CAD 3607/07FEB23.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

